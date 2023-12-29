NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Forbes, King spark Tulane to 94-64 victory over Dillard

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 10:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes and Kolby King scored 22 points apiece to propel Tulane to a 94-64 victory over Dillard on Friday.

King added 10 rebounds, while Forbes had three steals for the Green Wave (9-3). Sion James scored 13 with five rebounds.

Jamey Sanders hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 off the bench to lead the Blue Devils. Armond Williams had 12 points and blocked three shots.

