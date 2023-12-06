Floyd scores 25 as Fairfield knocks off Yale 75-71

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jasper Floyd scored 25 points as Fairfield beat Yale 75-71 on Wednesday night. Floyd added…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jasper Floyd scored 25 points as Fairfield beat Yale 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Floyd added five rebounds and three steals for the Stags (3-6). Caleb Fields scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jalen Leach had 15 points and was 5 of 16 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bulldogs (5-5) were led by Matt Knowling, who posted 14 points and six rebounds. Yale also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Bez Mbeng. John Poulakidas also put up 13 points.

