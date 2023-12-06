Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Floyd scores 25 as…

Floyd scores 25 as Fairfield knocks off Yale 75-71

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jasper Floyd scored 25 points as Fairfield beat Yale 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Floyd added five rebounds and three steals for the Stags (3-6). Caleb Fields scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jalen Leach had 15 points and was 5 of 16 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bulldogs (5-5) were led by Matt Knowling, who posted 14 points and six rebounds. Yale also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Bez Mbeng. John Poulakidas also put up 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up