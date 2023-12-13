Florida takes on East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (6-4) vs. Florida Gators (6-3) Lakeland, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators play…

East Carolina Pirates (6-4) vs. Florida Gators (6-3)

Lakeland, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators play the East Carolina Pirates in Lakeland, Florida.

The Gators are 6-3 in non-conference play. Florida is fifth in college basketball with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.3 offensive boards.

The Pirates are 6-4 in non-conference play. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 15.9 points, four assists and 1.7 steals. Tyrese Samuel is shooting 60.5% and averaging 14.2 points for Florida.

Brandon Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. RJ Felton is averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for East Carolina.

