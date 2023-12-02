Florida State visits Davis and No. 17 North Carolina

Florida State Seminoles (4-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida State Seminoles (4-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -13; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 North Carolina hosts the Florida State Seminoles after RJ Davis scored 27 points in North Carolina’s 100-92 victory against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tar Heels are 4-0 in home games. North Carolina averages 87.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 0-1 away from home. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Corhen averaging 7.3.

North Carolina makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Florida State scores 8.0 more points per game (80.3) than North Carolina gives up (72.3).

The Tar Heels and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Armando Bacot is shooting 53.9% and averaging 16.7 points for North Carolina.

Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.5 points for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.0 points for Florida State.

