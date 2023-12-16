Florida State hosts SMU following Phelps’ 24-point game

SMU Mustangs (6-4) at Florida State Seminoles (4-4, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles…

SMU Mustangs (6-4) at Florida State Seminoles (4-4, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the Florida State Seminoles after Zhuric Phelps scored 24 points in SMU’s 76-74 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Seminoles have gone 2-1 in home games. Florida State ranks sixth in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Jamir Watkins averaging 3.5.

The Mustangs are 0-1 on the road. SMU is fourth in the AAC scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Keon Ambrose-Hylton averaging 8.0.

Florida State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 47.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Florida State.

Chuck Harris averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Phelps is averaging 16.1 points and 1.9 steals for SMU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

