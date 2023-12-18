Florida State hosts North Florida after Miles’ 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Florida State Seminoles after Jasai Miles scored 22 points in North Florida’s 113-72 win over the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

The Seminoles are 2-2 on their home court. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Corhen averaging 7.3.

The Ospreys are 1-3 on the road. North Florida is fourth in the ASUN giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Florida State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 12.4 points for Florida State.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 15.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Ospreys. Ametri Moss is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.