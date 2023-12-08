Florida squares off against Richmond

Richmond Spiders (5-4) vs. Florida Gators (5-3) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on…

Richmond Spiders (5-4) vs. Florida Gators (5-3)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on the Richmond Spiders in Sunrise, Florida.

The Gators have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 40.3 boards. Tyrese Samuel leads the Gators with 7.6 rebounds.

The Spiders have a 5-4 record in non-conference games. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 49.8%.

Florida makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Richmond averages 78.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the 73.4 Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Gators. Riley Kugel is averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3% for Florida.

Jordan King is shooting 50.7% and averaging 20.9 points for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 13.8 points for Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

