Florida squares off against East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (6-4) vs. Florida Gators (6-3)

Lakeland, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on the East Carolina Pirates in Lakeland, Florida.

The Gators have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 83.7 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Pirates have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. East Carolina ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Florida’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Gators. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 60.5% for Florida.

RJ Felton is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Pirates. Ezra Ausar is averaging 14.3 points for East Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.