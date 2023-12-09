Florida plays Richmond

Richmond Spiders (5-4) vs. Florida Gators (5-3) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is…

Richmond Spiders (5-4) vs. Florida Gators (5-3)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on the Richmond Spiders in Sunrise, Florida.

The Gators are 5-3 in non-conference play. Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Florida’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Gators. Riley Kugel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Florida.

Jordan King is shooting 50.7% and averaging 20.9 points for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 13.8 points for Richmond.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

