Florida International takes on LIU in non-conference matchup

Long Island Sharks (1-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-7) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12.5; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (1-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-7)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Arturo Dean and the Florida International Panthers host Eric Acker and the Long Island Sharks in a non-conference matchup.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 at home. Florida International averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sharks are 0-4 in road games. LIU is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

Florida International averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game LIU allows. LIU’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Florida International has given up to its opponents (48.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Panthers. Dashon Gittens is averaging 11.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for Florida International.

Acker is averaging 14.2 points for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 12.6 points for LIU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.