Florida International Panthers to play the Maine Black Bears Thursday

Maine Black Bears (8-5) at Florida International Panthers (4-9)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Florida International and Maine take the court.

The Panthers are 3-3 on their home court. Florida International is fourth in the CUSA scoring 76.5 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Black Bears are 3-4 on the road. Maine averages 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Florida International averages 76.5 points, 12.5 more per game than the 64.0 Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Florida International.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Kellen Tynes is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

