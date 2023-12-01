Florida International Panthers to host Long Island Sharks Saturday

Long Island Sharks (1-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-7) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts LIU…

Long Island Sharks (1-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-7)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts LIU in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Panthers are 1-2 in home games. Florida International has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks have gone 0-4 away from home. LIU is sixth in the NEC scoring 65.3 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Florida International is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.7 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Dashon Gittens is averaging 11.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for Florida International.

Tana Kopa averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Eric Acker is averaging 14.2 points for LIU.

