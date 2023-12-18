Florida International hosts Stetson following Lipscomb’s 23-point showing

Stetson Hatters (6-5) at Florida International Panthers (4-8) Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Stetson…

Stetson Hatters (6-5) at Florida International Panthers (4-8)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Stetson Hatters after Jaidon Lipscomb scored 23 points in Florida International’s 146-55 win against the Trinity (FL) Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 in home games. Florida International is 2-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Hatters are 1-5 on the road. Stetson has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida International makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Stetson has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Jalen Blackmon is scoring 22.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

