Florida International faces Utah Tech after Hawkins’ 20-point game

Florida International Panthers (5-9) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 82-74 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-2 at home. Utah Tech is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have gone 1-3 away from home. Florida International is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Utah Tech averages 69.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 75.6 Florida International allows. Florida International averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Utah Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen is averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Arturo Dean is averaging 12.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

