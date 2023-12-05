Florida hosts Merrimack after Derkack’s 33-point game

Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at Florida Gators (4-3) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -21; over/under is…

Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at Florida Gators (4-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -21; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces the Florida Gators after Jordan Derkack scored 33 points in Merrimack’s 74-68 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Gators are 3-0 in home games. Florida ranks second in the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.8.

The Warriors are 1-4 in road games. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 26.5% from 3-point range.

Florida’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Gators. Riley Kugel is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for Florida.

Derkack is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

