Florida hosts Balanc and Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Florida Gators (9-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits the Florida Gators after Matt Balanc scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 78-60 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Gators are 5-0 in home games. Florida is the SEC leader with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 8.6.

The Bobcats are 4-2 in road games. Quinnipiac has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Quinnipiac averages 78.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the 73.8 Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Savion Lewis is averaging 8.5 points and 7.6 assists for the Bobcats. Balanc is averaging 18.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

