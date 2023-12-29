Florida A&M visits South Carolina after Cooper’s 20-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Ta’Lon Cooper scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 70-43 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-0 in home games. South Carolina is eighth in the SEC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 2.1.

The Rattlers are 1-5 in road games. Florida A&M is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Carolina’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Keith Lamar is averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rattlers. Shannon Grant is averaging 9.1 points for Florida A&M.

