Florida A&M defeats Presbyterian 65-60

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 10:23 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Love Bettis’ 22 points helped Florida A&M defeat Presbyterian 65-60 on Wednesday night.

Bettis was 6-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Rattlers (1-5). Shannon Grant scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and added six rebounds. Keith Lamar shot 5 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Rattlers.

Jamahri Harvey finished with 11 points for the Blue Hose (6-4). Presbyterian also got 11 points from Kory Mincy. Kobe Stewart recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

