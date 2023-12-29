Fleming scores 19 as Saint Joseph’s beats Loyola 97-56

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming scored 19 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Loyola 97-56 on Friday night. Fleming added nine…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming scored 19 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Loyola 97-56 on Friday night.

Fleming added nine rebounds for the Hawks (10-3). Lynn Greer III added 15 points while going 3 of 3 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and they also had six assists. Cameron Brown was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Greyhounds (2-11) were led by Deon Perry, who posted 18 points. Milos Ilic added 13 points for Loyola. In addition, Golden Dike had six points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

