Fleming leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against American after 22-point game

American Eagles (4-5) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -14.5; over/under…

American Eagles (4-5) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces the American Eagles after Rasheer Fleming scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 74-65 victory over the Temple Owls.

The Hawks have gone 4-1 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is ninth in the A-10 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Fleming averaging 2.5.

The Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. American leads the Patriot League with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Lincoln Ball averaging 2.0.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.7 per game American gives up. American scores 11.8 more points per game (76.2) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Geoff Sprouse averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for American.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.