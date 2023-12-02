Fleming has 22, Saint Joseph’s (PA) beats Temple 74-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming had 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 74-65 victory against Temple on Saturday night. Fleming…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming had 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 74-65 victory against Temple on Saturday night.

Fleming also contributed nine rebounds and four blocks for the Hawks (6-2). Lynn Greer III scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the foul line, and added six rebounds. Cameron Brown was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Owls (4-3) were led in scoring by Joran Riley, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Temple also got 19 points and nine rebounds from Zion Stanford. Matteo Picarelli also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

