Fleming and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host American

American Eagles (4-5) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the American Eagles after Rasheer Fleming scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 74-65 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Hawks are 4-1 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Fleming averaging 7.0.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. American averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Elijah Stephens with 5.7.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 76.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 75.3 American allows. American averages 11.8 more points per game (76.2) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Fleming is averaging 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 51.4% for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Matt Rogers is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 10.9 points for American.

