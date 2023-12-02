Fields leads Fairfield against Rider after 21-point game

Fairfield Stags (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-6, 0-1 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Rider Broncs after Caleb Fields scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 78-67 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs have gone 1-0 in home games. Rider averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Stags are 0-1 in MAAC play. Fairfield gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Rider is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Stags match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mervin James is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for Rider.

Brycen Goodine averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Jasper Floyd is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, five assists and 2.7 steals for Fairfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.