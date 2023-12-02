FGCU faces Cincinnati following Thompson’s 21-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Cincinnati…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points in FGCU’s 68-65 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bearcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Cincinnati is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 85.3 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the road. FGCU is 0-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cincinnati scores 85.3 points, 11.2 more per game than the 74.1 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 69.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 65.5 Cincinnati allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is shooting 58.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bearcats. CJ Fredrick is averaging 6.5 points for Cincinnati.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.3 points. Thompson is averaging 14 points for FGCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

