Felton scores 26, East Carolina defeats Delaware State 79-50

The Associated Press

December 20, 2023, 9:57 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton had 26 points in East Carolina’s 79-50 win over Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Felton also added eight rebounds for the Pirates (7-5). Brandon Johnson scored 13 points and added 15 rebounds and four steals. Ezra Ausar was 3 of 4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Wesley Oba finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (6-9). Brandon Stone added 11 points for Delaware State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

