Felder leads Stonehill against Rutgers after 22-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Tony Felder scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 97-59 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-1 in home games. Rutgers is the top team in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-10 away from home. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Shane O’Dell averaging 5.3.

Rutgers’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 5.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.5 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 63.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 61.7 Rutgers gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 10.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Felder is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

