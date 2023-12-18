Farmer scores 20 as Youngstown State knocks off Westminster (PA) 117-45

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer had 20 points in Youngstown State’s 117-45 victory over Westminster (PA) on Monday night.…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer had 20 points in Youngstown State’s 117-45 victory over Westminster (PA) on Monday night.

Farmer added six rebounds for the Penguins (9-3). Jaylen Bates added 19 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and they also had seven rebounds. Damiree Burns went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Penguins.

The Titans were led by Quincy Jones, who posted eight points and eight rebounds. Reese Leone added six points for Westminster (PA). Skevos Kouros also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

