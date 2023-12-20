Farmer leads Youngstown State against Navy after 20-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-3, 2-0 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown…

Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-3, 2-0 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Navy Midshipmen after EJ Farmer scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 117-45 victory against the Westminster (PA) Titans.

The Penguins have gone 6-0 in home games. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League with 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Ziggy Reid averaging 5.3.

The Midshipmen are 0-5 on the road. Navy is second in the Patriot League with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Donovan Draper averaging 8.4.

Youngstown State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Navy averages 67.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 68.2 Youngstown State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Penguins. Brett Thompson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Kam Summers is shooting 56.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 7.2 points. Austin Benigni is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists for Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

