Falslev’s 17 help Utah State knock off San Diego 108-81

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 17 points as Utah State beat San Diego 108-81 on Wednesday night.

Falslev shot 7 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (8-1). Great Osobor scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line. Ian Martinez finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Aggies.

The Toreros (6-4) were led in scoring by Deuce Turner, who finished with 17 points. San Diego also got 12 points and two steals from PJ Hayes. Wayne McKinney III also had 11 points and two steals.

