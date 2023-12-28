Fairleigh Dickinson visits No. 11 Illinois following Shannon’s 30-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Illinois hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 30 points in Illinois’ 97-73 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 81.0 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Knights are 3-4 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Illinois makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Hawkins is averaging nine points and 5.9 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Shannon is averaging 22.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Ansley Almonor is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.