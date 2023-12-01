Fairleigh Dickinson visits NJIT after Buchanan’s 28-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-5) at NJIT Highlanders (1-5) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-5) at NJIT Highlanders (1-5)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Elijah Buchanan scored 28 points in NJIT’s 86-68 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Highlanders have gone 1-1 at home. NJIT is ninth in the America East with 21.3 points per game in the paint led by Kjell de Graaf averaging 6.0.

The Knights are 1-4 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC scoring 84.6 points per game while shooting 45.2%.

NJIT’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 84.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 80.8 NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is shooting 36.7% and averaging 11.0 points for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 10.5 points for NJIT.

Ansley Almonor is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 12.6 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.