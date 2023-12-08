Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to visit Manhattan Jaspers Friday

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-4, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-4, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Manhattan for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Jaspers are 2-0 on their home court. Manhattan gives up 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Knights are 2-4 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Manhattan is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 6.3 more points per game (83.2) than Manhattan gives up (76.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rokas Jocys averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Seydou Traore is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.8 points for Manhattan.

Ansley Almonor is averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

