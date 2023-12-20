Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Fairfield following Leach’s 20-point showing

Fairfield Stags (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Fairfield Stags (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Jalen Leach scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 63-51 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Knights are 3-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Stags are 3-3 in road games. Fairfield has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Leach is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Stags. Jasper Floyd is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

