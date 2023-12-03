Fairfield takes on Rider after Fields’ 21-point performance

Fairfield Stags (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fairfield Stags (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-6, 0-1 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Rider Broncs after Caleb Fields scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 78-67 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs are 1-0 on their home court. Rider gives up 75.4 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Stags are 0-1 in conference matchups. Fairfield is eighth in the MAAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasper Floyd averaging 4.1.

Rider’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 71.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 75.4 Rider gives up.

The Broncs and Stags face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mervin James is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Rider.

Brycen Goodine is averaging 15.2 points for the Stags. Floyd is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, five assists and 2.7 steals for Fairfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.