Fairfield takes on Fairleigh Dickinson following Leach’s 20-point game

Fairfield Stags (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Jalen Leach scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 63-51 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Knights have gone 3-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Sean Moore paces the Knights with 7.3 rebounds.

The Stags have gone 3-3 away from home. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Louis Bleechmore averaging 5.6.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 82.6 points, 11.5 more per game than the 71.1 Fairfield allows. Fairfield has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Knights. Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Brycen Goodine averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Leach is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.