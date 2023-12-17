Fairfield hosts Wagner, looks to end home losing streak

Wagner Seahawks (4-5) at Fairfield Stags (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -6;…

Wagner Seahawks (4-5) at Fairfield Stags (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -6; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield looks to break its three-game home slide with a win over Wagner.

The Stags are 1-2 in home games. Fairfield is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks have gone 2-4 away from home. Wagner allows 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Fairfield averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 60.9 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 73.1 Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Stags. Jasper Floyd is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% for Fairfield.

Zaire Williams averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 12.7 points for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

