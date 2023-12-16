Fairfield faces Wagner, looks for 4th straight win

Wagner Seahawks (4-5) at Fairfield Stags (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield heads into…

Wagner Seahawks (4-5) at Fairfield Stags (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield heads into a matchup against Wagner as winners of three straight games.

The Stags are 1-2 on their home court. Fairfield is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks have gone 2-4 away from home. Wagner is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fairfield averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Wagner allows. Wagner’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Fairfield has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is scoring 13.1 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Stags. Jasper Floyd is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% for Fairfield.

Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds for Wagner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

