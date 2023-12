Ezeagu leads New Mexico State over Northern New Mexico 76-71

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Kaosi Ezeagu scored 14 points to help New Mexico State hold off Northern New Mexico…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Kaosi Ezeagu scored 14 points to help New Mexico State hold off Northern New Mexico 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Ezeagu made 5 of 6 shots but just 4 of 9 free throws, adding five rebounds for the Aggies (5-6). Jordan Rawls and Brandon Suggs both scored 10 off the bench. Rawls added six assists and four steals, while Suggs snagged four rebounds.

Emmanuel Taban paced the Eagles with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Malek Manuel pitched in with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Eloy Medina had 14 points and four steals.

