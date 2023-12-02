Everett and South Carolina State host Charleston Southern

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5)
North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1.5; over/under is 151
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Davion Everett scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 86-78 loss to the Furman Paladins.
The Buccaneers have gone 2-1 at home. Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.
The Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. South Carolina State averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.
Charleston Southern is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.5% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Charleston Southern gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Charleston Southern.
Everett is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mitchel Taylor is averaging 9.6 points for South Carolina State.
