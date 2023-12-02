Everett and South Carolina State host Charleston Southern

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Davion Everett scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 86-78 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-1 at home. Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. South Carolina State averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Charleston Southern is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.5% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Charleston Southern.

Everett is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mitchel Taylor is averaging 9.6 points for South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

