Evee leads Rice against Northwestern State after 29-point game

Rice Owls (4-6) at Northwestern State Demons (1-9) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under…

Rice Owls (4-6) at Northwestern State Demons (1-9)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the Northwestern State Demons after Travis Evee scored 29 points in Rice’s 80-57 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Demons are 1-1 on their home court. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland with 10.8 assists per game led by Chase Forte averaging 3.2.

The Owls have gone 0-2 away from home. Rice allows 76.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Northwestern State averages 69.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 76.8 Rice allows. Rice averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Demons. Braelon Bush is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Northwestern State.

Evee is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 12.6 points for Rice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

