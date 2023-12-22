Evee leads Rice against Louisiana after 28-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5) at Rice Owls (6-6) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5) at Rice Owls (6-6)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Travis Evee scored 28 points in Rice’s 82-56 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Owls have gone 5-1 in home games. Rice is fifth in the AAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 4.9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-4 in road games. Louisiana averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Rice averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Rice allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 9.4 points, nine rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Owls. Evee is averaging 17 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Rice.

Kobe Julien is averaging 19.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

