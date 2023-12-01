Evee leads Rice against Houston Christian after 29-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) at Rice Owls (2-5) Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the Houston…

Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) at Rice Owls (2-5)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the Houston Christian Huskies after Travis Evee scored 29 points in Rice’s 98-78 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Owls have gone 2-1 at home. Rice gives up 82.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-3 on the road. Houston Christian is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Rice’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 70.6 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 82.9 Rice gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evee is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Owls. Noah Shelby is averaging 6.6 points for Rice.

Marcus Greene is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.2 points. Jay Alvarez is averaging 16.5 points for Houston Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

