Evee guides Rice to 65-56 victory over Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee’s 18 points helped Rice defeat Houston Christian 65-56 on Saturday night.

Evee shot 7 for 17 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free throw line for the Owls (3-5). Mekhi Mason scored 17 points and added three steals. Keanu Dawes shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Marcus Greene led the Huskies (0-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bonke Maring added nine points, eight rebounds and two steals for Houston Christian. Jay Alvarez also had eight points. The loss was the Huskies’ sixth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

