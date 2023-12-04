Evansville visits Robinson and No. 19 BYU

Evansville Purple Aces (7-1, 1-1 MVC) at BYU Cougars (7-0) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19…

Evansville Purple Aces (7-1, 1-1 MVC) at BYU Cougars (7-0)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 BYU takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Jaxson Robinson scored 24 points in BYU’s 85-56 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Cougars are 4-0 on their home court. BYU is third in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 2-1 on the road. Evansville is eighth in college basketball scoring 43.8 points per game in the paint led by Yacine Toumi averaging 6.5.

BYU makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Evansville averages 26.0 more points per game (85.6) than BYU gives up (59.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.6 points. Spencer Johnson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.4 points for BYU.

Ben Humrichous is averaging 18.6 points and 1.8 blocks for the Purple Aces. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 10.4 points for Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.