Evansville visits Cincinnati after Skillings’ 29-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -17.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Dan Skillings Jr. scored 29 points in Cincinnati’s 83-75 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Bearcats have gone 9-0 in home games. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 43.3 rebounds. Viktor Lakhin leads the Bearcats with 8.5 boards.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-2 away from home. Evansville leads the MVC scoring 14.9 fast break points per game.

Cincinnati makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Evansville has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Lakhin is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Ben Humrichous is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

