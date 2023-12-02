Evansville plays Northern Iowa after Bailey’s 27-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Chuck Bailey III scored 27 points in Evansville’s 90-78 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Purple Aces are 3-0 on their home court. Evansville leads the MVC averaging 44.6 points in the paint. Yacine Toumi leads the Purple Aces scoring 7.1.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks eighth in the MVC with 13.7 assists per game led by Nate Heise averaging 3.0.

Evansville scores 84.9 points, 11.9 more per game than the 73.0 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is shooting 59.0% and averaging 18.7 points for the Purple Aces. Cameron Haffner is averaging 4.7 points for Evansville.

Heise is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. Tytan Anderson is averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.