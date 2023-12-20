Evansville hosts Tennessee Tech after Early’s 21-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-2, 1-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-2, 1-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Evansville Purple Aces after David Early scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 70-67 win over the North Alabama Lions.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-0 in home games. Evansville is second in the MVC scoring 82.5 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 1-5 in road games. Tennessee Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Evansville’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Purple Aces. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Jayvis Harvey is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Early is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.