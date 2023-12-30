Evans leads Oregon against UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces the UCLA Bruins after Kwame Evans Jr. scored 22 points in Oregon’s 82-74 win over the USC Trojans.

The Ducks have gone 7-0 at home. Oregon is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bruins are 1-0 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Oregon’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Ducks.

Dylan Andrews averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

