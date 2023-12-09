Evans leads Jackson State against No. 3 Houston

Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at Houston Cougars (9-0) Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -32; over/under is…

Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at Houston Cougars (9-0)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -32; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Ken Evans scored 32 points in Jackson State’s 75-71 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. Houston is the best team in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 49.1 points while holding opponents to 34.3% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-6 on the road. Jackson State averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Houston is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Sharp is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.6 points for Houston.

Evans is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.6 points for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 10.1 points for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

