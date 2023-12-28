Evans and Jackson State host Northwestern

Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson…

Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays the Northwestern Wildcats after Ken Evans scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 100-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 6-1 on their home court. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Boo Buie averaging 7.8.

The Tigers are 2-8 on the road. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Chase Adams averaging 3.8.

Northwestern’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Langborg is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.6 points. Buie is averaging 17.6 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Zeke Cook is averaging 5.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Evans is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

